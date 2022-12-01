Find out what to see and do in Haringey from Santa’s Grotto, to tree lights switch-ons, and local maker markets.

Shop local, support your local traders and high streets and most of all, have fun!

Also, keep an eye on BuyHaringey (external link) for some festive specials.

Download the Christmas 2022 Event Flyer (PDF,15MB)

#FestiveHaringey2022

What’s On

Made by Tottenham Winter Pop-Up Shop

The Trampery Tottenham, 639 High Road

Wednesday 23 November to Saturday 10 December

Visit the Made by Tottenham Winter Pop-Up Shop and discover a range of incredible products made in Haringey by over 40 independent businesses and creatives. Shop local this festive season!

Opening Hours:

Wednesdays: 11am – 5pm

Thursdays: 11am – 8pm

Fridays: 11am – 5pm

Saturdays: 10am – 6pm

To find out more: Made by Tottenham – Winter Pop-Up Shop (external link)

Hornsey High Street tree light switch-on

Hornsey High Street (junction with Compass Court)

Friday 2 December, 5pm

The tree lights switch-on will be taking place at Hornsey High Street (junction with Compass Court). The Mayor of Haringey – Cllr Gina Adamou, Cllr Adam Jogee and Catherine West, MP for Hornsey and Wood Green, will be doing the honours.

Wood Green Small Business Saturday

Wood Green

Saturday 3 December 10am – 6pm

Future Wood Green (BID) in partnership with organisations including the Mall Shopping Centre invites you to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Throughout the day from 10am – 6pm, there will be promotions, street entertainment and activities.

Festive Fun at Myddleton Road

Myddleton Road Market

Sunday 4 December, 12 noon – 5pm

Enjoy lots of festive cheer on Myddleton Road with the much-loved market with a Christmas twist.

Myddleton Road Market will be offering a fantastic mix of locally sourced food, drink and gifts. There will live entertainment across the day, including the North London Metropolitan Brass Band and Bowes Park Community Choir.

Between 12 noon and 5pm, Santa will be in his Grotto

From 4pm, join Tara Hawkins and Paul Handley, the Co-Chairs of the Myddleton Road Traders Association, Lucy Whitehead the Market Operator and with special guest Peter Dean for the countdown to the tree light switch-on!

At 5.45pm, special guest Melanie Masson will be leading the annual children’s Lantern Parade

This event is delivered by the Myddleton Road Traders Association.

Crouch End Clock Tower tree light switch-on

Crouch End Clock Tower

Saturday 10 December, 1pm – 5pm

Santa will return to his Crouch End office in the Clock Tower between 1pm – 5pm. The ‘tree with a twist’ will be switched on at the Clock Tower by the Mayor of Haringey – Cllr Gina Adamou and Cllr Adam Jogee, at 5pm.

Delivered by the Crouch End Festival.

Tottenham Winter Festival 2022

Tottenham Green

Saturday 10 December, 12 noon – 7pm

Join us at Haringey Council’s Winter Festival for Tottenham. The day will be a celebration of all things festive including a market featuring local handmade crafts and locally produced food and drink.

There’ll also be DJs and live performances throughout the day and lots of festive fun for all the family, including fun fair rides and games. Santa will also be in his grotto.

At 6pm, you can enjoy the annual turning on of the tree lights with the Mayor of Haringey – Cllr Gina Adamou, Cllr Adam Jogee, Cllr Ruth Gordon and a special guest supplied by Tottenham Hotspur!

This event is sponsored by Related Argent and Hire Frequencies.

Tottenham Winter Festival

Bruce Grove Station Forecourt and Holcombe Market

Saturday 10 December, 11am – 5pm

Enjoy the tree light switch-on at 4pm, with Mayor of Haringey – Cllr Gina Adamou, Cllr Adam Jogee and Cllr Ruth Gordon on Bruce Grove Station forecourt. Santa and his elf friends are also back in their grotto at Holcombe Market from 11am!

Book your visit to Santa through Pickled Pepper Books (external link)

This event is sponsored by Argent and Halls Greengrocers of Holcombe Market and is supported by the Tottenham Traders Partnership.

Northumberland Park Festive Fayre

Neighbourhood Resource Centre (NRC), 177 Park Lane

Tuesday 20 December, 12 noon – 5pm

If you live in Northumberland Park, come along to our Festive Fayre at the NRC for some festive fun with free activities and entertainment for all ages!

Festive music

Jewellery making

Festive arts and crafts

Free hot food (get there early as it will be first come, first served)

Free hot drinks and refreshments

Opportunities to receive vouchers and gifts

Share your views on living in Northumberland Park and what changes you would like to see in the future

Find out more about services and support available at the NRC

Winter at Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace Way, N22

Telephone: 020 8365 2121

Email: [email protected]

Santa’s Grotto

Friday 2 December to Friday 23 December, 10am – 6pm

Santa is swapping the North Pole for North London as he sets up camp in the East Court this December.

Little ones are treated to a meeting with Santa, a small gift, plus the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa in his festive grotto.

Tickets: £15

Book your tickets for Santa’s Grotto (external link)

Bugsy Malone

Saturday 3 December 2022 to Sunday 15 January 2023

Welcome to New York 1929! A city full of mobsters, showgirls, and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads.

The custard pies are flying, and the new-fangled “splurge” gun is causing mayhem. Packed with instantly recognisable songs, this fun-filled and riotous musical comedy offers the perfect festive treat for all the family.

Tickets: From £25.59

Book your tickets for Bugsy Malone (external link)

Rapunzel on Ice

Monday 5 December to Monday 12 December

Celebrate the start of Christmas by booking Rapunzel on Ice! A re-telling of the story of Rapunzel, who has been locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by the evil witch.

This production is based on the German fairytale but has been adapted to include ‘panto style’ characters that add warmth and humour to this beloved classic. Suitable for children 2+ years old.

Tickets: From £6

Book your tickets for Rapunzel on Ice (external link)

Christmas Tales with Chickenshed

Saturday 10 December, 11am

Stories from the festive season come together in one place as this year the Tales team go totally snow bound!

With songs, puppets and dance, the festive season has never felt so cosy as Tales from the shed is delighted to be back at Alexandra Palace this winter for Snowtastic shows of festive fun! For ages 0-6 years.

Tickets: £6

Book your tickets for Christmas Tales with Chickenshed (external link)

Club de Fromage on Ice: Christmas Disco

Saturday 17 December and Friday 23 December, 9pm

Come and experience the ice version of the legendary pop club night for two very special Christmas shows!

Tie up your skating boots, don your Santa hats and hit the rink for Fromage on Ice’s Christmas parties! What could be more Christmassy than skating round the idyllic surroundings of Ally Pally whilst listening to your favourite Christmas hits pop classics?

Tickets: £15

Book your tickets for the disco on 17 December (external link)

Book your tickets for the disco on 23 December (external link)

Festive Bruce Castle Museum

Lordship Lane, N17 8NU

Telephone: 020 8489 4250

Email: [email protected]

Festive Tottenham Flea at The Castle

Saturday 26 November, 10.30am – 4.30pm

Get into the festive spirit at Bruce Castle at our second Tottenham Flea this year – a welcome comeback after a few years’ absence and a much-loved highlight of our event programme!

Between 10.30am and 4.30 stallholders will be selling an array of antique and vintage items.

Come along and browse lots of stalls full of retro, collectables and hand-made gifts, bargains and sought-after pieces, and knowledgeable stallholders on hand to advise.

Forage and wreath-making workshop

Saturday 26 November, 1.15pm – 4.15pm

Cost: £35 – for all materials plus tea and mince pies included.

Learn how to add a touch of homemade charm to your Christmas at this traditional wreath-making workshop using willow.

Let nature inspire as you forage for foliage in Bruce Castle Park and then make your own special wreath under the guidance of willow-weaving artist Angela Baker.

To book your place (at £35) please email [email protected]

Christmas at the Castle

Throughout December Wednesday to Sunday, 1pm-5pm.

With twinkling lights and displays of evergreens, be enchanted by Bruce Castle this Christmas. See the galleries come to life with beautifully dressed trees and sparkling decorations.

Christmas Craft Festive Fun for Families

Wednesday 7 December, Thursday 8 December, Wednesday 14 December, Thursday 15 December, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Come along to Bruce Castle after school and explore their twinkling trees, find out about a Victorian Christmas, and take part in a range of Christmas crafts. Free, suitable for children aged 4-12 years.

Jacksons Lane

Archway Road, N6

Telephone: 020 8341 4421

Email: [email protected]

Jack and the Beanstalk

Wednesday 14 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023

In a brand new and contemporary adaptation of the famous fairy tale, Jackie breaks free of the fear that has held her family captive and learns not to be afraid of things she doesn’t know yet. With a show packed full of stunning circus moments, shadow puppets and beanstalk climbing action, be prepared to reimagine what you know about giants. Suitable for all ages.

Tickets: £12 – £18

Book your tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk (external link)

Past Events

Very Merry Muswell Hill

Muswell Hill (Square opposite St James’s Church)

This took place on Saturday 19 November (2pm – 5pm)

‘Very Merry Muswell Hill’ was a day filled with song, dance, mulled wine, and mince pies.

Performers included MHX, Vito, Little London Ballet, Viva Voice and Pop choirs.

There were also themed market stalls along the road and at the WAVE café for people to browse for those perfect gifts. Plus, back by popular demand, Santa’s Grotto.

At 4.40pm the Mayor of Haringey, Councillor Gina Adamou – and Councillors Adam Jogee and Ruth Gordon, switched on the tree lights. This event was delivered by Muswell Business.

Turnpike Lane tree light switch-on

Turnpike Lane (Hornsey Park Road Gardens)

This took place on Saturday 26 November, 11am – 5pm

Fun was had at Turnpike Lane when the Mayor of Haringey, Councillor Gina Adamou – with Councillors Adam Jogee and Ruth Gordon, switched on the tree lights.

Children could also visit Santa in his grotto at Gaya & Co Estate Agents.

Green Lanes tree light switch-on

Green Lanes, near The Salisbury Hotel

This took place on Saturday 26 November, 6pm

Fun was had on Green Lanes when the Mayor of Haringey, Councillor Gina Adamou – with Councillors Adam Jogee and Ruth Gordon, switched on the tree lights.

This event was supported by the Green Lanes Traders Association.