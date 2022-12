Festival of Carols 🎡

Local schools will be performing carols in both Waltham Cross and Hoddesdon over the coming weeks πŸŽ

In Hoddesdon, the carols will be sung from the Jubilee Shelter and in Waltham Cross schools will be performing inside the Pavilions Shopping Centre.

πŸ“†Waltham Cross schedule:

◼️ Wednesday 7 December

9.30 – 10am Freezywater St George’s C of E

10.30 – 11am Northaw C of E Primary School

11.30am – 12pm St Ignatius College

1.30 – 2pm Dewhurst St Mary’s C of E Primary

2.30 – 3pm Hurst Drive Primary School

◼️ Friday 9 December

9.30 – 10am Burleigh Primary School

10.30 – 11am Holy Trinity C of E Primary School

12.30 – 1pm Flamstead End Primary School

1.30 – 2pm St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

2.30 – 3pm Four Swannes Primary School

◼️ Wednesday 14 December

12.30 – 1pm Churches Together

2.30 – 3pm Hurst Drive Primary School

πŸ“† Hoddesdon schedule:

◼️ Wednesday 7 December

9.30 – 10am St Catherine’s Hoddesdon C of E Primary School

10.30 – 11am The Cranbourne Primary School

11.30am – 12pm Robert Barclay Academy

1.30 – 2pm Millbrook Primary School

◼️ Friday 9 December

9.30 – 10am Sheredes Primary School

10.30 – 11am Hertford Heath Primary School

11.30am – 12pm Forres Primary School

12.30 – 1pm Westfield Community Primary School

1.30 – 2pm Brooklands Junior School

2.30pm – 3pm Fairfields Primary School

◼️ Wednesday 14 December

9.30 – 10am St Andrews C of E Primary School

10.30 – 11am Roselands Primary School

11.30am – 12pm St Cross Catholic Primary School

12.20 – 1pm John Warner School

1.30 – 2pm Goffs Oak Primary School

2.30 – 3pm Woodside Primary School