Members of the Executive Committee of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK met with Presidential Candidate Mr Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday 24 November at its offices in North Finchley.

The Federation Executive exchanged views with Mr Christodoulides, after he elaborated on his plans and proposals ahead of the Republic of Cyprus Presidential elections, due to be held in February 2023.

Topics discussed included the ongoing illegal occupation of the northern part of Cyprus by Turkey, the unacceptable opening of the fenced area of Varosi and the demand for a two state solution by the Turkish Cypriot leader and President Erdogan, as well as matters more specific to the UK Cypriot diaspora, such as the problems created in the post-Brexit era for our community Greek language schools, Cypriot students, as well as young professionals who have remained in the UK after their studies, but also the increased demand by UK Cypriots for Cypriot citizenship following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. The longstanding matter of the ability of diaspora Cypriots to vote in elections and a referendum on a potential solution of the Cyprus issue, was also discussed.

Having served as Consul General in the UK, Mr Christodoulides was familiar with the work of the Federation and its member associations. He acknowledged and thanked the many volunteers who have served the Federation over the years and welcomed the involvement of younger members of the diaspora in the Federation.

Mr Christodoulides was accompanied by Mr Constantinos Letymbiotis and Ms Marina Glykis Hadjimanolis.

After the meeting, the Presidential Candidate spoke at an open gathering at the main hall of the Cypriot Brotherhood.