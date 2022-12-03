Everybody welcome
Wing Chun Chi-Sau gathering/seminar
Hosted by the Dragon Hall school of Wing Chun London.
At Bounds Green Tennis & Bowls Club
N11 2BS. 3 minutes walk from Bounds Green underground station on the Piccadilly line.
0n Sunday 4th December 12pm to 3pm
£20.00 CASH at the door
(Also demonstration of Wing Chun Tai Chi combined style)
Contact: 07503 137231
There are Wing Chun classes every Thursday at 7pm at Bounds Green Tennis & Bowls Club taught by Steve Garrard who has 40 years experience of teaching.
Please contact the number 07503 137231