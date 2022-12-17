Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

After 10 years and 50 days before the elections Averof Neofytou remembered pensioners on low pensions

15 December 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Every day, the ruling DISY party is scheming something to cling and hold on to power. After ten years, DISY President and presidential candidate Averof Neofytou have remembered those pensioners on low pensions and those who suffered the Anastasiades government’s imposition of the haircut on bank deposits.

● But it is the very same DISY party that imposed the unfair provision depriving the small pension from those pensioners on low pensions who have deposits of more than 100,000. For 10 years they turned a deaf ear to the desperate pleas issued by thousands of pensioners on low pensions and now just 50 days before the elections Averof Neofytou has discovered that this injustice can be corrected because it does not actually affect public finances after all. If it were not for such cynical mockery at the expense of people who are suffering, it would be just another one of Averof Neofytou’s graphical performances.

● And as for those who have suffered the haircut on their bank deposits and those who hold securities, the DISY government – the government of Averof Neofytou and Nikos Christodoulides, that is – must first answer what it has been doing over the last ten years and then let them serve up their new “pledges”.

Once again, the ruling DISY party is testing citizen’s intelligence and dignity. It is testing whether it can fool society again, either with the electoral tricks of Averof Neofytou or with the communication games of Nikos Christodoulides.

The people’s judgment will determine whether the mockery will continue or whether a new beginning will be made in the governance of the country.

