Statements by AKEL MEP Giorgos Georgiou:

● Eva Kaili is the tip of the iceberg

● In Cyprus the Attorney General and the Assistant Attorney General put cases in their drawer

13 December 2022, ‘Astra’ radio station

Eva Kaili is not the tip of the iceberg, AKEL MEP Giorgos Georgiou stressed. Speaking to the morning edition of ‘Astra’ radio, he spoke of a breeding ground for scandals and a systemic system that permit such wretched phenomena to develop. The AKEL MEP pointed out that some people recycle and promote the European vision, whilst at the same time undermining it to a large extent, denigrating and demeaning politics and reinforcing extreme situations.

Giorgos Georgiou recalled that before the case of Eva Kaili, we had the Pandora papers where names of Ministers, Prime Ministers and Presidents were highlighted who participated in corruption feasts, while he referred to other cases too, such as the case of the former Dutch EU Commissioner for Competition who had other business activities as well during her term of office.

The AKEL MEP also noted that 15,000 lobbyists have been legalised, entering the European Parliament and promoting their interests in legislation. He pointed out that in the transparency register in which MEPs declare their contacts with lobbyists, the European Council has removed itself from this obligation.

G.Georgiou also accused the President of the European Commission of turning down the lights in the European Parliament on energy saving, while she herself is under scrutiny over the vaccine issue and the way she has concluded contracts with big companies.

The AKEL MEP pointed out that profound changes must be made from the bottom upwards, although he expressed his doubt whether the situation would improve. He suggested that external scrutiny by uncorrupted bodies or institutions may be needed, together with increased internal scrutiny that must be carried out by the European Parliament.

In addition, G.Georgiou also said that the Left Group in the European Parliament yesterday called for a resolution to be prepared on the violation of human rights in Qatar, stating that there was a refusal to do so on the part of the Socialists & Democrats Group.

At the same time, AKEL MEP G.Georgiou also referred to scandals in Cyprus, such as the dissolution of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank, the ‘golden’ passports scheme and the case of the black spy van. He pointed out that the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General have put the scandals in a drawer, while he noted that President Anastasiades is wagging his finger at the President of the Anti-Corruption Authority about audit control, given that the regulations for the Authority’s operation were passed just a few days ago and it was not possible to begin audit control.