The European Union should be more actively involved in the efforts to bring about a settlement to the Cyprus, President of the Republic told the European People’s Party leaders Summit taking place in Athens.

According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Presidency, Anastasiades expressed his appreciation for the long-standing principled position observed by the EPP on the Cyprus problem and briefed the EPP leaders on the latest illegal actions by Turkey.

He also pointed out the need for a more active involvement by the EU, as the continuation of the Turkish occupation and Turkish threats turn against an EU member-state.

According to the press release, the President ascertained the determination of the EPP members to continue working towards reaching a solution on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions and the EU values and principles.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.