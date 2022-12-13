The European Union (EU) is offering sixteen up to fully funded scholarships to motivated Cypriot students to attend one of four UWC (United World Colleges) schools from 2023 to 2025: UWC Adriatic (in Italy), UWC Maastricht (in the Netherlands), UWC Mostar (In Bosnia) and UWC Robert Bosch College (in Germany).

As stated by a press release issued by the European Commission, the EU Scholarship Programme for Cypriot Youth at UWC aims to contribute to building a bridge of mutual understanding between Cypriot communities.

”Funded by the European Union, under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot Community and implemented by UWC through UWC Cyprus, this is a two-year Programme offering all-inclusive scholarships to 15-17 year-old Cypriot students, who will study the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) alongside students from across the globe”, the press release concludes.