The critically acclaimed epic war drama SMYRNA, hits UK screens in select Odeon cinemas nationwide, as a one-night-only event on Sunday 4th December, marking the 100 year anniversary of the tragedy.

SMYRNA brings to the big screen an extraordinary piece of cinema that details the heartbreaking 1922 catastrophe which destroyed one of the greatest cities in the world, once known as the “Pearl of the Orient.” It urges us to pay attention to the current refugee crisis that our world continues to face today, as people are forced to flee their homeland because of war, violence, and persecution.

SMYRNA has won the hearts of audiences having received a 6-minute standing ovation at BAFTAs iconic Princess Anne Theatre, in London, as well as receiving the 2022 Los Angeles Greek Film Festival and San Francisco Greek Film Festival Audience Awards.

To date, SMYRNA stands as the highest budgeted Greek film in history. Tickets for this moving drama, coming to select cinemas nationwide on December 4, 2022, are available at participating Odeon cinemas.

It stars Susan Hampshire CBE and three-time Emmy Award winner (Vanity Fair, Monarch of the Glen), Jane Lapotaire (Downton Abbey, Rebecca) and Rupert Graves (Room with a View, Sherlock, Emma)

Written by Mimi Denissi in collaboration with 2-time Tony Award nominee, Martin Sherman, SMYRNA has won 6 Hellenic Academy Awards including Best Cinematography.

The film is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis with an international cast including Mimi Denissi, Leonidas Kakouris, Burak Hakki, Katerina Geronikolou, Jane Lapotaire, Susan Hampshire, Rupert Graves, Christos Stergioglou and Daphne Alexander.

SMYRNA was produced by Dionyssis Samiotis, alongside Executive Producers Joseph Samaan and Mimi Denissi. In the U.S., promotional partners include AHEPA, Antenna 1 Satellite (ANT1) and Papadopoulou. Film Bridge International is overseeing international sales for the film.

