An innovative circa £30 million extra care facility commissioned by Enfield Council has come a step closer after senior politicians took part in a ground breaking ceremony.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Members for Social Housing, and Health & Social Care Cllr George Savva and Cllr Alev Cazimoglu, visited Reardon Court in Winchmore Hill on 29 November to see for themselves the progress being made to deliver the scheme.

The project will provide up to 70 fully accessible, self-contained, affordable rent council homes, with 24-hour site based care, for older people who wish to live independently, but may require additional support and care to do so.

The Reardon Court development has moved forward after Enfield Council successfully secured £10.5 million of affordable housing grant funding from the Greater London Authority in 2019. Work started on site in March 2022.

The project will feature a range of thoughtfully designed communal facilities, including a hairdressing and treatment room. A number of lounges and activity rooms will sit at the heart of the scheme, to encourage residents to meet regularly and promote social inclusion and community engagement.

Healthy, active and sustainable living will be encouraged through the provision of accessible sensory gardens and an allotment space.

Cllr Alev Cazimoglu, said: “I am delighted the Council has come a step closer to delivering this inventive new scheme The project will increase the supply of high-quality housing for local people in our borough and ‘raise the bar’ regarding our offer to people who require extra support and care later in life.

“For some people this project will provide an alternative option to residential care. For others, it is an opportunity to down-size to an accessible environment which is better suited to meeting their housing, care and support needs.”

Cllr George Savva, said: “This is a progressive, engaging scheme which increases the supply of affordable rented accommodation tailored for older people in Enfield.

“As residents with additional needs move out of their current homes and into Reardon Court, the number of family sized homes available elsewhere in the borough will increase, so this scheme will not only play a valuable role in providing extra care accommodation for older residents, but it will also play a valuable role in tackling the wider housing crisis in our borough.”

The new Extra Care Scheme is expected to open its doors to tenants in 2024.

To find out more about this scheme and receive information on eligibility and referrals as information is released, please email [email protected] or telephone the Council’s Sheltered Housing Team on 020 8132 0942.

