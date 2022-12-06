We are delighted to announce that the Culture Palace is the New London Architecture Awards 2022 – Meanwhile Winner!

Architects D-P-Q and graphic designer, Stephen Barrett Studio banded together on a project requested by Enfield Council to develop the Culture Palace as a meanwhile response to Enfield’s community need during Covid-19.

Home to a museum, performance space, bookshop, café and activity areas, our innovative culture hub has hosted 70,000 visitors in one year!

We are so proud of our win and thankful to the incredible team that made this happen