Enfield Council Youth Development Service are providing fantastic free activities and hot meals during the winter break.

Visit https://youthenfield.taptub.co.uk/activity-category/get-active/ for details and registration

There are 3 Holiday Camps running at:

Craig Park, 2 Lawrence Rd, Baxter Rd, Edmonton, N18 2HN

Ponders End Youth Centre, 141 South St, Enfield, EN3 4PX

Croyland Youth Centre, 1 Croyland Road, Edmonton, N9 7BA

The Camps will be packed with a range of activities to choose from such as Drama, Music, Art & Craft, Sport. They are aimed at young people aged 11-16 and currently receiving free school meal.

#supportingyoungenfield