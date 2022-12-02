Minister of Commerce Natasa Pilides said Wednesday that the first National Action Plan to promote Cypriot wine seem to be bearing fruit, as exports of wines in 2021 saw a rapid increase of over 60%, compared to the previous year, in a statement on the occasion of International Maratheftiko Day.

The International Maratheftiko Day has been officially established on December 1st. The dominant rare, red, wine grape variety from Cyprus, occupies the first place among the Cypriot red varieties.

In relation to investments in the wine sector, Pilides said that grants totalling approximately €15.3 million have been approved for the benefit of forty-five wine companies, including thirteen new wineries, while a total €13.5 have been distributed to date in forty-three wineries.

In the framework of the implementation of the National Action Plan, according to Pilides, the Ministry created a modern and dynamic campaign to promote Cypriot wine, in Cyprus and abroad, which includes a series of targeted actions and is currently ready to be implemented.

At the same time, she said that “we have intensified the implementation of measures to strengthen the extroversion of Cypriot wineries and wine industries, such as the Ministry’s Sponsorship Plans for participation in foreign exhibitions, the organization of wine tasting events inside and outside Cyprus and the publication of articles and advertisements in specialized magazines and websites.”

She added that in the last twelve months there have been around thirty targeted actions for Cypriot wine in Cyprus and abroad.

In addition, she said that the Ministry operates the Export Help Desk, which is responsible for facilitating contacts between wineries and importers in forty-four countries, which are covered by sixteen Cyprus’ Trade Centres.

