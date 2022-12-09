A Celebration of Poetry, Music and Dance from the Cypriot Diaspora

Join British-Cypriot poet Anthony Anaxagorou for an intimate evening of poetry, music and traditional Cypriot dance to celebrate the release of his most recent poetry collection Heritage Aesthetics.

The night will also feature poetry from Maria Christodoulou and Maria Taylor, alongside music and traditional Cypriot dance from The Elites.

Hosted by Kerry Kyriacos Michael MBE.

