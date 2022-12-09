A Celebration of Poetry, Music and Dance from the Cypriot Diaspora
Heritage Aesthetics: A Celebration of Poetry, Music and Dance from the Cypriot Diaspora
Join British-Cypriot poet Anthony Anaxagorou for an intimate evening of poetry, music and traditional Cypriot dance to celebrate the release of his most recent poetry collection Heritage Aesthetics.
The night will also feature poetry from Maria Christodoulou and Maria Taylor, alongside music and traditional Cypriot dance from The Elites.
Hosted by Kerry Kyriacos Michael MBE.
Location
Cypriot Community Centre Earlham Grove London N22 5HJ
You can also purchase tickets below
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-poetry-music-and-dance-from-the-cypriot-diaspora-tickets-451633276287