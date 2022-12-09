The slogan “EOKA B strike again” heard yesterday outside Parliament by the followers of Grivas is a direct insult and threat to democracy and the entire Cypriot people. The fascist violence of the pre-coup period and the very betrayal of our country committed in 1974 lies at the ideological core of this slogan. This is also the source of the violent incidents, the insults and vandalism that took place yesterday.

Those forces who, instead of denouncing the rise of fascism, speak of “harking on the past” and “artificial polarisation by parties” are making a vulgar equation that simply facilitates the far-right. It is the DISY government’s decision, with the ultra-right ELAM party on its side, to create a “Museum” dedicated to the leader of EOKA B with public money that is stirring people’s emotions. And it is precisely this decision that has paved the way for the far-right to shout slogans in favour of the fascist organisation and its leader outside the House of Representatives.

Yesterday’s events confirm the correctness of the Resolution of 2 December 2022 approved by the House of Representatives on the Democratic Resistance. They confirm why all state funds for the promotion of the memory of Grivas must be cut off.

AKEL reminds in every direction that this country suffered from fascism, not from some vague “division”.

Unity will not be forged with those who shout “EOKA B strike again”, but against them.

