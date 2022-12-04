Officers were called at 15:15hrs on Monday, 28 November by a concerned member of the public who saw a verbal altercation involving a man and woman in Middleham Road, N18.

The woman began to walk away but was manhandled by the man into the car – a red Fiat Bravo – which made off southbound towards Tottenham. Response officers searched the area but the vehicle could not be found.

Police have been pursuing a number of enquiries to identify the man and woman and trace the car. They are now turning to the public for assistance.

Detective Constable Kiernan Casey, investigating, said: “The caller described the man and woman talking to each other in a heated exchange in a foreign language – suggesting both parties are known to each other.

“While this might be the case, we want to know who she is and to check that she is OK. If you are the woman described – or you believe you know who she is – I ask you to contact us immediately.”

The woman is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, with black hair. She was wearing a red top, grey trousers and white shoes.

The man is described as white, 6ft tall of large build, with short hair, grey trousers and a dark jumper.

If you are the woman described, or know her, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 4613/28 Nov.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.