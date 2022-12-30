Police have named a man they are urgently working to trace after a serious sexual assault on an elderly woman at her home in Notting Hill Gate.

On Friday, 23 December between 21:00 and 22:00 the victim, aged in her 70s, was returning to her home in the vicinity of Ledbury Road W11 where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Police are working to trace James Bex, 35 (22.08.87), of no fixed address, in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Samir Daoud, Central West Command Unit, said: “We are providing continued support to the victim following this incident.

“We have identified James Bex as someone we urgently need to speak to. He should not be approached by members of the public; anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information as to Bex’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 6846/23 Dec. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.