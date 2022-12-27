Tuesday, December 27, is the last day to register on the electoral roll for the upcoming presidential elections and to opt to vote at a polling station abroad.

The Ministry of Interior informs the public that all local District Administration Offices, Citizen Service Centers, and the Central Election Office at the Ministry of Interior will be open until 5.00 pm to receive applications for registration on the electoral roll, a relevant statement noted.

Applications for registration on the electoral roll can also be submitted electronically through the website www.elections.gov.cy, for applicants up to 25 years of age, until midnight on December 27, 2022.

Similarly, regarding residents wishing to exercise their right to vote in a center abroad, applications may be submitted online at aps.elections.moi.gov.cy until midnight on 27 December 2022.