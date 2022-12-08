Statement by the Pancyprian Association of Democratic Resistance Fighters

We are struggling to defend the historical truth that the current government, the Right and the extreme right, are seeking to distort

7 December 2022, Nicosia

The 7 December, the day of Makarios’ return to Cyprus after the treacherous coup of 15 July 1974, was established by the state as the Day of Democratic Resistance. Today we honor all those who fought and sacrificed their lives defending freedom and democracy in our country. Those who, during the black period of the terror unleashed by EOKA B, dared to sacrifice even their own lives, with self-denial and courage, fighting against the illegal plans of local and foreign traitors.

Our people 48 years after the treacherous coup d’état are fighting for vindication and the reunification of our homeland. At the same time, unfortunately, we are struggling to defend the historical truth that the current government, the Right and the extreme right, are seeking to distort in an attempt to whitewash their grave responsibilities for the Cypriot tragedy, without considering that the revival of the slogans of Grivas and EOKA B will only create new tragedies.

The Pancyprian Association of Democratic Resistance has sent a letter since 22 November addressing the 3 main candidates regarding their stance on the issue of honoring Grivas. The only candidate who replied and we welcomed his positions was A. Mavroyiannis. The deafening silence of A. Neofytou and N. Christodoulides says a lot for us.

The resolution Honoring the Democratic Resistance and denouncing Grivas and EOKA B that was recently approved by the Parliament is unquestionably an important step in restoring the historical truth and recognizing the sacrifice made by the resistance fighters. The state must proceed to implement the content of the resolution. However, certain parties must not back down under the pressure of elections. History will judge us all.

Honor and glory to our heroes!