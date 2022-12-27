State hospitals have witnessed an increased flow of patients with viral infections, Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman for the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) told CNA, adding that occupancy in all pediatric clinics is particularly high due to viral infections.

“We continue to have an increasing flow of patients with viral infections in our hospitals”, he said, adding that as far as RSV is concerned, there is an increased flow of children’s admissions due to bronchiolitis or pneumonia. At the same time, many people are being affected by the common cold and other viral infections who end up in state hospitals for treatment.

All pediatric departments, he added, have increased occupancy in the last one and a half months due to the RSV outbreak.

He expressed the hope that soon the numbers will stabilize and there will be a decrease in the number of children’s admissions.

As regards COVID 19, Charilaou said that “the number of patients has been stable, we are at 74. There is a slight increase in terms of hospitalizations in the Intensive Care Unit, we are at seven right now,” he remarked.