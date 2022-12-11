The Republic of Cyprus remains committed to upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms for all citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou said in a written statement on Saturday, on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day.

“This day does not allow any celebrations, but requires deep reflection, especially in our country, where for more than 48 years there has been a systematic violation of the Human Rights of all Cypriots, as a consequence of the Turkish invasion of 1974,” Demetriou said.

Today, he noted, the situation is far from ideal, with statistics on the increase in domestic violence and high rates of abusive behaviour, particularly against women and girls, which should worry the society.

This ominous reality shows us that every day of the year should be a Human Rights Day, Demetriou underlined, adding that governments are called upon to work together, strengthening multilateralism and universal solidarity.

He also noted that in this context, the Republic of Cyprus has submitted a candidature and hopes to be elected, for the first time, as a member of the Human Rights Council for the period 2025-2027.

The Republic of Cyprus remains committed to upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms to all citizens regardless of origin, class, language, religion or personal beliefs, sexual orientation or disabilities and will continue to strive to guarantee the unhindered enjoyment of these rights, Demetriou concluded.