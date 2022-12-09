The Cyprus parliament has asked the UN and the EU to take concrete measures to prevent Turkish plans regarding the illegal opening of the entire fenced off city of Famagusta, known as Varosha.

In a statement issued on Thursday the House plenary unanimously and strongly denounced statements by Turkish Cypriot so called “prime minister” of the illegal regime in the Turkish occupied areas, Unal Ustel, about the opening of the entire occupied fenced off city of Famagusta until December 25.

The parliament expressed particular concern over Ustel’s statements, and noted that they are provocative and insensitive towards the people of Cyprus, and blatantly undermine every effort to reach a mutually acceptable and viable solution of the Cyprus problem.

Moreover it recalls UN Security Council resolutions 550/1984 and 789/1992 with regard to Famagusta as well as the Security Council statement of October 9, 2019, according to which any action related to the city of Famagusta must not take place if it does not abide with these resolutions, the responsibility for the status quo in Famagusta lies merely with the Turkish government, and any illegal unilateral actions of the Turkish side must take place within the UN framework for Cyprus.

The House condemned any provocative action directed by the Turkish side that constitutes a blatant violation of the international law and undermines every effort to create a conducive climate for the resumption of the negotiations to reach a Cyprus settlement.

It called on the UN and the EU to take concrete measures to hinder the implementation of the Turkish government’s provocative actions and promote the implementation of UNSC resolution 550/1984 for the return of the lawful inhabitants of Famagusta to their city.

The parliament called on the international community not only to condemn statements and intentions but also to make all required actions to prevent and halt such initiatives.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

The Turkish Cypriot leadership announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha. A few months earlier, on October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. The UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action, while the UN Secretary General, in his latest report on his mission of good offices in Cyprus, reiterated his concern over developments in the fenced-off area, noting that the position of the UN on Varosha remains unchanged. The EU also expressed grave concern.