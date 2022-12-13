APOEL of Nicosia achieved a great victory against Pafos FC in the derby of Match Day 14 of the Cyprus Football League. With this victory, the team of Nicosia is in the first place of the standings with 33 points, two more than Pafos that stands in the second with 31.

Match Day 14 wraps up on Monday with the game between Nea Salamina and Karmiotissa (19:00) at the “N. Papas Group Ammochostos-Epistrofi” Stadium.

Results of Match Day 14: Pafos-APOEL 1-2, Doxa-AEK 0-1, Anorthosis-Olympiakos 1-1, Paralimni-Apollon 0-1, Omonia-Akritas 1-0, AEL-Aris 0-0.

Standings: APOEL 33, Pafos 31, AEK 31, Aris 30, Apollon 22, Omonia 22, Anorthosis 18, Nea Salamina 16, AEL 15, Karmiotissa 15, Doxa 11, Paralimni 11, Olympiakos 8, Akritas 7.