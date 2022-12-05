CYPRUS ENVIRONMENT FOUNDATION – This giving season, the UK-Cyprus Enterprise Council is supporting the Cyprus Environment Foundation (CEF) https://cyprusenvironment.org/, currently also chaired by our Chairman, Peter Droussiotis, in the Big Give Christmas Challenge 2022. Every donation you make between today, 29th November, and 6th December 2022, will be doubled.
In less than one year of operation, CEF, which is part of the Conservation Collective led by Ben Goldsmith, has managed to allocate more than €80K in the form of grants, for the support of local conservation projects in Cyprus, such as greening the island’s fire-affected areas, promoting the consumption of alien marine species and supporting the conservation of Cyprus’s endangered species.
We are keen to help enable CEF to do more of its remarkable work in the regeneration and conservation of the beautiful island of Cyprus.
Can you help CEF reach its ₤10,000 fundraising goal?
Please make your donation here between today, 29/11/22, and 6/12/22. https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002NhJziAAF
ONE donation – TWICE the impact!