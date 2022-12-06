“We are happy to note that demand for our services is now back to pre-pandemic levels. Many of our flights over this festive season have already been sold out,” says Paul Sies, Chief Executive of the airline.

He added “we have listened to our customers and have increased flights to facilitate travel for tourists wishing to visit Cyprus during the Christmas period or for Cypriots living abroad to return home to spend their holidays with family and friends”.

The press release says that additional services are being offered between the 15th December and the 15th January 2023. During this period, a third daily flight is being offered on Athens, whilst additional flights to Paris Charles De Gaulle have been added on Fridays and Mondays. A third weekly frequency has been added to/from Yerevan.

Seats are selling fast and customers looking for the best deals are urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For those planning ahead, the summer flights are now on sale to book your summer getaway(s) now at best value.

More information is available from www.cyprusairways.com or from your travel agent.

Moreover, package holidays, that include flights and hotel accommodation, at great prices are also now available through Cyprus Airways Holidays (cyprusairways.holiday).