The Deputy Ministry of Culture will be showcasing Cypriot cultural heritage at Larnaka and Pafos airports throughout the year and in future also at the port of Limassol and the Ayia Napa marina, Yiannis Toumazis, Deputy Minister of Culture, told CNA.

In statements to CNA, Toumazis said that “the Deputy Ministry of Culture aims to have its own space at the airports of Larnaka and Pafos, where we will showcase our cultural heritage, either through various objects or through informative material, but also modern creation.”

He pointed out that “we will inform the public about what is happening in Cyprus, what the artists are doing, what is in the museums and which festivals are taking place on the island, through handicraft items or other items made by important Cypriot creators.”

The goal, he went on to say, is “to have continuous information, in an interactive way and with audio-visual means, not only in the specific area that we will create, but also in other areas at the two airports, so that the visitor has access to continuous information about what is happening in Cyprus in terms of culture”.

Replying to a question, Toumazis said that “we will start from Larnaka airport and I hope that soon we will also be at Pafos airport. In the future, there will be a presence of the Deputy Ministry of Culture in the port of Limassol and also in the marina of Ayia Napa.”