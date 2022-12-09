This is the perfect Greek snack for Lent. Warning: They are very moreish and you will not be able to stop at just one! Double the recipe to make more.

Ingredients (makes 4):

500g strong / bread flour

25g fine semolina

1 tsp instant dry yeast

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

60ml olive oil

150ml orange juice

150ml lukewarm water

For the filling:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

4 spring onions, chopped

4 tbsp black olive paste (tapenade) / pásta eliás

500 pitted black olives, chopped in half

2 -3 tbs chopped coriander

2 -3 tbs fresh chopped mint

Ground black pepper

For the topping:

Sesame seeds

Method:

To make the dough, place the flour, semolina, yeast, cinnamon, sugar, salt and olive oil in a food processor fitted with a dough hook. Start mixing and then pour in the orange juice and water. Keep mixing until dough starts to come together to form a ball and is soft and elastic. You may need to add more water. You can also make the dough by hand. Place dough into an oiled bowl, cover with clingfilm and leave to proof for 1 hour.

Next prepare the sesame seeds. Place sesame seeds in a small saucepan, cover in water, bring to the boil, then put in a sieve to drain. Spread them out onto a tea towel.

To prepare the filling, sauté the chopped onion in olive oil over a medium heat until soft and golden. Place in a bowl and allow to cool. Mix in the chopped spring onion, chopped olives and herbs, and season with ground black pepper.

Preheat oven to 170c.

Divide dough into 4 equal pieces and shape into balls. Roll each into rectangles about 21x31cm. Spread some olive paste and scatter with the olive filling. Roll the dough into a thick sausage shape encasing the filling, then shape into a fat ring (koulouri) sealing the two ends together.

Roll them in sesame seeds and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Using a small, sharp knife, or scissors, make 6 small slits on the perimeter of the koulouri. Repeat process with the other pieces of dough. Cover them with a tea towel and allow to rise for 20 minutes.

Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes or until golden. Καλή όρεξη!