Statements by the General Secretary of AKEL S.Stefanou:

Continuing the struggle for our people’s vindication is an obligation

The coup and the plans for its execution bearing Grivas’ signature an act of high treason

7 December 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL stressed the very important obligation we have towards the anti-fascist resistance fighters, after laying a wreath of honor at the Democracy and Resistance Monument (next to the Presidential Palace) for those who sacrificed their lives so that we can all breathe an air of democracy and freedom: “Let us continue the struggle to end the result of the treason committed. To put an end to the Turkish occupation, to reunite the land and the people and together, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, to live in peace and cooperation in the common bicommunal state so that we ourselves can determine our own future”.

The General Secretary of AKEL, in the presence of the President of the Pancyprian Association of Resistance fighters, members of the Special Reserve Force [set up by President Makarios to combat EOKA B], members of Makarios’ Presidential Guard, relatives of those murdered and arrested by EOKA B, pointed out that the laying of wreaths and flowers is “an expression of our determination to continue this struggle, a struggle for the vindication of our people, a struggle to keep the historical memory alive”

Referring to the importance of 7 December, which has been designated by the House of Representatives as Democracy Day, Stefanos Stefanou stressed that “we are here to honor and pay tribute to the fallen resistance fighters victims of the terror and murderous activity of Grivas’ EOKA B, to honor the dead resistance fighters and all those who resisted the treacherous coup of the Greek Junta and EOKA B.

The coup d’état is treacherous. It is an act of high treason by the protagonists of the coup. It wasn’t some foolish act. It was treasonous because the plans that meant any attempt to overthrow the constitutional order would bring Turkey to Cyprus were very well known to all.

The coup plans of all those who were the protagonists of the coup, those who organized it and those who inspired it bear the signature of Grivas himself.

If certain forces and circles claim that had Grivas lived he would not have permitted the execution of the coup, then one wonders why he had elaborated and signed these numerous plans that were drawn up for a coup d’état.

We cannot let the historical memory to fade away as we must pay due tribute to those who gave their lives so that we can breathe an air of democracy and freedom. At the same time, we must remember what happened in the past so that we can define our struggle for the present and the future.”

At this point, the General Secretary of AKEL underlined the obligation to continue the struggle “to end the result of the betrayal committed. To put an end to the Turkish occupation, to reunite the land and the people, and together, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to live peacefully in conditions of cooperation in the common bicommunal state and to determine our own future”.