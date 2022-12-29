The condition of a four-year-old girl infected with Streptococcus A who was transferred by an air ambulance during the evening of December 21 from Cyprus to Israel for treatment has slightly improved according to Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela.

In statements to Famagusta General Hospital, in Paralimni, where he paid a visit on Thursday, and replying to a question, the Minister said that he was informed yesterday that there was a slight improvement of the girl’s health condition.

“We hope that this improvement will continue and that the girl will soon be back home,” he added.