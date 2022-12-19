Cllr Rick Jewell, Cabinet Member for Environment at Enfield Council, visited #Edmonton this week, to help install posters on lampposts that read ‘no rubbish dumping’ in several different languages, to help tackle fly tipping.

Cllr Jewell also joined the Council’s waste enforcement team on their daily rounds and found several bags of rubbish and building waste dumped on the pavement.

Evidence of the perpetrators was found in some of the bags who could receive fixed penalty notices.

The Council offers a free bulky waste doorstep collection service for all residents in the borough, so there is never any excuse to fly tip.