The Clissold Arms offers a rich variety of services, from social and corporate party events to intimate gatherings, from a vibrant setting with live entertainment, to relaxing atmospheres, al fresco dining and 3 private function areas all brought together by its ravishing fusion of classic and modern Greek and Mediterranean cuisine (and traditional Sunday roasts) all enjoyed with their large selection of real ales and lagers on tap. With five distinct areas including the Kinks’ Room, the Terrace, the Shed as well as the main restaurant, the bar area and all year round heated and covered bear garden it’s a great setting whatever the occasion.

They have Greek cuisine with Greek music at weekends. Live Music Thursday and Friday with Pavlos Doukanaris and Betty Makri Greek, Latin, European, Jazz, and Rock. Who will also be appearing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The Clissold Arms is known as the home of the Kinks, being the venue where the brothers Ray and Dave Davis held their debut performance. Kinks memorabilia adorns their aptly named King through, which welcomes fans from all over the world throughout the year. Among the memorabilia on display is signed copy of the kings first single, cover of little Richard Long Tally Sally, a wall of photographs and other Kinks treasures and a brass plaque which reads: Site of the 1957 performing debut of Ray and Dave Davies. Founding members of the Kinks. In Dave Davies’s song ‘Fortis Green’ he sings: “Mum would shout and scream when dad would come home drunk, when she’d ask him where he’d been, he said Up The Clissold Arms, Chattin’ up some hussy, but he didn’t mean no harm”. The Kinks were all local lads to this pub.

Whatever the event that you are planning, they will help you make it truly memorable.

From planning an intimate celebratory meal in The Shed to helping you arrange an exclusive hire for your wedding reception and for everything else in between, they have a dedicated team that will help you every step of the way.

Their Events Team are on hand to answer any questions you have and guide you through the various options we have on offer to help you make your event a truly special occasion.

The entire team at The Clissold Arms take great pride in providing their guests with the warmest of welcomes and a truly personal service. We want you to relax and enjoy yourselves while you’re here with them, to leave happy and to smile when you remember your time there.

Together, they make sure your event is exactly what you hoped it would be. Whatever you envisage, they can help you achieve it.

Website: www.clissoldarms.co.uk Address: 105 Fortis Gren, Muswell Hill, N2 9HR Tel: 0208 444 4224