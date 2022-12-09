Despina Foods the well known speciality store in North London has been going for twenty years since 2002, the business has Been going from strength to strength, becoming one of the main Cypriot and Greek speciality store in London and most probably in the UK as people come from as far as Scotland the Midlands and Manchester.

The business was formed by Despina Christofi who is from Kato Pyrgos together with her husband Andronicos and son Chris and other members of the family have since joined.

They were previously the owners of Spitiko Restaurant in Green Lanes, Palmers Green. From there they began making Despina’s famous ravioles, selling to shops and Restaurants all over London. Their business grew to eventually turn their garage into a workshop. In 2003 one of their regular customers offered them the opportunity to buy the current premises in Arnos Grove and from there history was created.

The shop is unique: as soon as you walk in, you are warmly greeted by all the staff and of course Despina with her smile and charm, and they are on hand to ensure you leave the shop happy and satisfied,

You are sure to purchase fresh products- there’s a large selection of fruits and vegetables of the season, ingredients to use for your traditional dishes including oregano, cinnamon, cloves, mint, coriander, olive oils, olives, peppers, and vine leaves. There is homemade ravioli, Cypriot and Greek pastas. And plenty of olives of all traditional types. There is also a large selection of freshly made pastries such as Dahtila, olive bread, tiropites, tahinopitas, bourekia and kourapiedes and Melomakarona your Christmas treats, as well as Greek and Cypriot paximadia and cookies.

You will find a massive selection of beans,- black eye, white eye, broad beans, chick peas, lentils and many more.

There are Cypriot products in abundance including semolina, wheat, rice, pourgouri, halloumi, marmalades, jams and carob syrup. There are many different choices of halva, soutziouko and honey, Cypriot sweets, table sweets, glyko, sesame snaps, nougat, pistachios, and nut bars, loose nuts and Loukoumia.

Most of the products are regularly flown in from Cyprus and Greece.

I couldn’t leave without having my all time favourites – Despinas home made koupes – they taste absolutely amazing. The shop is a real gem in Arnos Grove. There is ample parking space,buses regular passing by and Arnos Grove tube station and New Southgate Rail station down the road. It’s a must visit place for anyone who wants to enjoy Cypriot and Greek products.