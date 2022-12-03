Choose San Giorgio for your christmas party

932-934 High Road

London N12 9RT

(In between Whetstone and North Finchley)

Giorgio and son Gianni are very proud & excited to welcome you to their San Giorgio Restaurant and Pizzeria, where you will feel the real Italian atmosphere with it’s warm and friendly service.

Giorgio and Gianni are very well known in the North London area for their top quality and choices of food second to none after owning and running numerous successful restaurants in North London. Through San Giorgio restaurant they give people in the area and beyond a truly Italian experience at this eating place that you the customer will feel transported right to the heart of Italy once you step inside the restaurant their food is freshly prepared and cooked to per- fection. For their pizza they use top graded flours milled from the best wheat in Italy altogether with the finest tomatoes and Fior di latte mozza- rella which will give you a superior fragrant taste to remember.

Giorgio has always had a passion for food since arriving to the UK shore in the early seventies working at top restaurants like Robert Carrier, Mimmo D’Ischia and La Meridiana. Quickly his ambition grew to open his own restaurant. In

1984 his dream came true, where? In the heart of England political conclave Westminster with Riverside restaurant and Café the rest as they say is history. Now one thing is for you to come

and feel the experience and judge for yourself.

Opening Hours

Monday CLOSED

Tuesday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Wednesday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Thursday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Friday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Saturday 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM Sunday 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address

Contact Details

+44 (0)20 8445 3355 [email protected] www.sangiorgiorestaurant.london

