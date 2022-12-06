Book a place for Winter BACE holidays 😄🙌 (19-22, 23, 28-30 December 2022)📅

❄️BACE Holidays (Barnet’s Active Creative and Engaging Holidays) is a fun, healthy holiday camp for children aged 4-16 that are eligible for benefit-related Free School Meals.

A wide range of free, enriching activities are on offer such as dance 💃🏽🕺🏼, circus skills 🤹, art 🖼, baking👨🏽‍🍳 and much more…!

SIGN UP NOW:

1. Visit: barnetyouth.uk

2. Go to: “Book Now”

3. Select project: BACE Holidays

4. Select an activity and enrol by creating a profile – you can register onto activities

5. Wait for a confirmation email

6. Attend and have fun!

#baceholidays #healthyholidays #winterholidays #holidaycamp #schoolholidays #healthyeating #activeholidays #barnetyouth #familyfriendlybarnet #HAF #HAF2022