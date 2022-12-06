Book a place for Winter BACE holidays 😄🙌 (19-22, 23, 28-30 December 2022)📅
❄️BACE Holidays (Barnet’s Active Creative and Engaging Holidays) is a fun, healthy holiday camp for children aged 4-16 that are eligible for benefit-related Free School Meals.
A wide range of free, enriching activities are on offer such as dance 💃🏽🕺🏼, circus skills 🤹, art 🖼, baking👨🏽🍳 and much more…!
SIGN UP NOW:
1. Visit: barnetyouth.uk
2. Go to: “Book Now”
3. Select project: BACE Holidays
4. Select an activity and enrol by creating a profile – you can register onto activities
5. Wait for a confirmation email
6. Attend and have fun!
#baceholidays #healthyholidays #winterholidays #holidaycamp #schoolholidays #healthyeating #activeholidays #barnetyouth #familyfriendlybarnet #HAF #HAF2022
Book a place for BACE Holidays (Barnet’s Active Creative and Engaging Holidays)
Book a place for Winter BACE holidays 😄🙌 (19-22, 23, 28-30 December 2022)📅