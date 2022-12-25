Bishop of Paphos Georgios, is the new Archbishop of the Church of Cyprus.

He was elected by the Holy Synod Saturday with eleven votes in favor. Bishop of Limassol, Athanasios, who was elected with the most votes in the triumvirate following last Sunday’s procedure, got 4 votes today and there was a blank vote too.

Before the election, a Holy Mass took place in the Cathedral next to the Archbishopric. A total of sixteen Bishops casted their vote in a secret ballot.

All the Bishops signed the minutes of the Holy Synod voting meeting and prayed.

The new Archbishop welcomed Bishops and the congregate who extended their congratulations.

The enthronement date will be announced in the coming days.