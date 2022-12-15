The council is inviting residents to voice their opinions on the future of Finchley Lido Leisure Centre at the Great North Leisure Park, between December 2022 and January 2023.

This includes the possible relocation to North Finchley Town Centre to create a modern and more sustainable leisure facility at the heart of the town centre.

Barnet’s Housing and Growth Committee Chair, Cllr Ross Houston, said: “At this stage, this is just an exploration of options, which is why we want to speak with residents and local community groups to get their views. No decision has been made yet, and we would like to hear from anyone with an interest in its future”.

“Unfortunately, the existing Lido building is near its end of life and not fit for purpose long-term, it needs replacing with more modern, more sustainable options put in place.

Finchley Lido Leisure Centre was built in 1995/96 and is operated by Better on behalf of the London Borough of Barnet.

The council will be working with communities to understand how the Lido is currently used to help inform decision-making and explore options for a possible relocation.

To have your say go to: Finchley Lido Leisure Centre engagement | Engage BarnetExternal link