Barnet is laying on free festive fun for all this season, lighting up its highstreets, putting up Christmas trees and Menorahs in town centres, and hosting Christmas markets and events for residents and visitors.

Sixteen sites across the borough will be illuminated from 1 December, and the council is hosting the Christmas Fayre on Sunday December 4 in Chipping Barnet with Santa’s grotto, market stalls, fun-rides and entertainment.

The council has also been working with community and resident groups to offer free activities including wreath-making, gift swap shops, library events and more in the run up to Christmas.

Barnet Council leader, Cllr Barry Rawlings, said: “With the festive season upon us we want to help make sure everyone, including residents and visitors to the borough, can take part in the fun.

“Barnet is always a great place to be, but this time of year is even more special, so we’re getting into the spirit of things with our Christmas Fayre and working with local groups to offer free activities and events.

“With our markets, streetlights and decorations we really hope that everyone can come and enjoy some good cheer with us here in Barnet.”

Festive streetlights are up and being turned on from 1 December across of the borough:

Hampden Sq,

High Rd, Whetstone

High Rd, High Barnet

East Barnet (Cat Hill / East Barnet Rd / Church Hill Rd)

High Rd, East Finchley

Tally Ho, North Finchley

Ballards Lane, Finchley Central

Finchley Road, Temple fortune

Golders Green Road

Mill Hill Broadway

Cricklewood Lane by B&Q

Colindale Ave

West Hendon Broadway

Burnt Oak A5 J/w top of Watling Ave

Edgware Station Rd

To find out more about the various events and free activities happening as part of Barnet’s winter festival, go to Winter Festival events 2022 – 23 | Engage BarnetExternal link

Barnet’s libraries are also hosting lots of family events across the borough from story times to crafts like pinecone decorating, find out all about them https://www.barnet.gov.uk/libraries/library-eventsExternal link