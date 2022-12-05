The National League action resumed at The Hive with derby day against Wealdstone, Dean Brennan starts with an unchanged line-up from Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Accrington.

It was a lively start to the game. The first big opportunity of the game came from a Barnet counterattack. The ball was collected in the middle of the field by Idris Kanu, he laid it off to Sam Beard, who finds Ben Wynter who is unable to keep the ball down as it flies over the bar. It wouldn’t have counted since the flag went up for offside.

The Bees were on the attack again, the cross goes across the face of the goal and finds Kanu who heads it straight at the goalkeeper. Kanu wins a foul and Nicke Kabamba sees the run of Harry Pritchard who hits his shot around the goalkeeper into the back of the net. Wealdstone was completely caught off guard by the Bees.

With a free-kick won right side of the box, Wealdstone had a great opportunity to score, but the ball went straight into the wall. There was great chance for Barnet to double their lead from a corner. Kanu whips the ball in and Pritchard gets to it first, but his header is blocked by a Wealdstone defender.

Kanu picks the ball up from the edge of our box and finds the run of Kabamba but the keepers come out to head the ball. The keeper did not clear it far enough as Wynter picks the ball from halfway and tries the long range shot but it lands over the bar.

Barnet have having the best chances. It is late in the first half when a corner kick comes in. Kabamba wins the ball, but the defender knocks the wind out of it, and the Wealdstone goalkeeper reaches it. In added time, Walker is called into action. Walker gets down quickly to save a long range shot from outside the box going into the bottom left corner.

HALF TIME: Barnet 1-0 Wealdstone

Barnet replaced Kanu with Marvin Armstrong before the second half began. There was shouting for a handball from the home side, but the ref wasn’t interested. Pritchard attempts to drive the ball from range, but it did not appear to be a threat.

The Bees doubled the lead on the hour mark. A long ball from the goal kick caused trouble for Wealdstone as they struggle to clear it. Armstrong gets the ball and taps it past the keeper, who brings him down. Ref plays advantage because the ball falls to Kabamba and he just passes the ball into the net.

Walker produces a world class save. The ball falls to a Wealdstone strike and is flicked at close range. Walker gets a hand on the ball with some insane reaction time. It was an excellent opportunity for Ryan De Havilland to get on the scoreboard today. From a freekick, he hits the ball well, but Wealdstone’s keeper tips it over for a corner.

As the ref blows his whistle for the final time, Barnet extends their impressive run of victories in the league to four.

Attendance: 2492

Barnet’s lineup: Laurie Walker, Louie Annesley (Sean Shields, 68), Danny Collinge, Jerome Okimo, Dale Gorman ©, Nicke Kabamba (Kain Flanagan, 90), Idris Kanu (Armstrong, 45), Harry Pritchard, Ben Wynter, Sam Beard, Ryan De Havilland.

Unused subs: James Callan, Moussa Diarra.