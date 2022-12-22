The incident occurred at around 9am yesterday (Tuesday 20 December), when a man reportedly entered the ‘Gamezone’ area and demanded that staff hand over money from the gaming machines.

He was carrying a shopping bag, which appeared to have a firearm concealed inside.

He quickly left empty handed and exited the car park via the coach parking area.

The man was wearing black trousers, a black top, an orange high-vis tabard with ‘JCB’ written on the back, black gloves and a white motorcycle helmet with a black tinted visor. He spoke with what has been described as an Eastern European accent.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Hassall, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident and nothing was taken, but this was a frightening ordeal for the staff involved.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time to trace the man and we are appealing for anyone who thinks they saw someone in the area matching this description to please come forward.

“If you have a dash cam fitted, please review any footage from yesterday morning and contact us if you think you may have captured something of note. Thank you.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/102715/22. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.