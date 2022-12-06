The choir of the School of Byzantine Music, under the direction of The Rev. Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras, invites you to the following Christmas concerts with nativity hymns and carols.

Saturday 10 December, 6pm – St. Demetrios Church, Edmonton N9 0LP

An evening of superb Christmas carols to celebrate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Festive refreshments and drinks will follow in the church hall.

A Christmas Bazaar will also be taking place at the community hall after the Divine Liturgy on Sunday 11 December at 12 noon. For further information, please call 020 8803 4411.

Friday 16 December, 7pm – The Twelve Apostles Church, Brookmans Park AL9 6NG

Archimandrite Zacharias from the Holy Stavropegic Monastery of Saint John the Baptist in Essex will be giving a talk about Christmas. The byzantine choir will then sing various Christmas hymns.

The church’s Christmas bazaar will take place at the end of the Sunday Service on 18 December.

Saturday 17 December, 6pm – Cathedral of the Dormition of St Mary’s, Wood Green N22 8LB

His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, the Clergy, the Trustees and Committees of the Community of St Barnabas, look forward to welcoming you to a Christmas concert to be held at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, to enjoy carols with religious and traditional style.

Sunday 18 December, 3pm – Archdiocesan Cathedral of Haghia Sophia (the Divine Wisdom), Bayswater W2 4LQ

A Christmas Concert – In the Joy of the Incarnation – generously sponsored by Christos Lazari Foundation. Featuring the Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music Choir, the Protection of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Parish Choir, The Mosaic Choir and The Choir of St. James’s Sussex Gardens.

The event will be followed by Archdiocesan Christmas Open-house at 5.00-7.30pm at Thyateira House, 5 Craven Hill, W2 3EN.