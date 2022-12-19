Several parishes of the Archdiocese, St. Cyprian’s Primary Academy, as well as a number of our community food banks and institutions of mercy, have received a combined total of more than $250,000 (USD) in the form of charitable grants from the National Philanthropic Trust, the MELNIK Foundation, and the Styliades Hellenic Orthodox Foundation. While some of these grants were awarded directly to the parishes and organizations, others received their funds through the Archdiocese, complimenting the work of our Moving Forward Stewards Program.

It should be noted that some of these recipients are non-Archdiocesan and/or community-run organizations. The Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain is proud to stand in solidarity with the ministries of its parishes and to provide support for the many noble philanthropic initiatives that have been established and sustained through the efforts of the faithful.