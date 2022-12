On Sunday, December 4, 2022, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain travelled to Malta as a member of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s delegation. During this Official Patriarchal Visit, the Primate of Orthodoxy and His venerable delegation will be received by the civil and religious leaders of Malta. Archbishop Nikitas will return to London late Wednesday, December 7, 2022.