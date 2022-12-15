Islington has a range of primary schools to suit all children in the borough and we are extremely proud of what our schools have achieved this year.

Did you know 👇

• 96% of Islington primary schools have been judged as good or outstanding by Ofsted. All Islington nursery schools, and 96% of Islington’s early years’ provision also reached this standard 🌟

• Islington was one of the first local authorities in England to fund universal Free School Meals for resident children aged three and above who attend an Islington school or Early Years provision.🍽️

If your child was born between the 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2019 apply now for a place: https://orlo.uk/DqtcX