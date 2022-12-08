Detectives investigating an attempted watch robbery in central London are appealing for information to help identify the victim.

The incident happened at around 20:10hrs on Saturday, 1 October in Audley Street, Mayfair as the male victim left a pub.

He was approached by two males on a moped who knocked him to the ground and threatened him with a machete before attempting to steal his watch.

A member of staff from the pub intervened and the two males fled on the moped; the man who was attacked was not injured but left before police arrived.

The same two males are thought to be responsible for four similar attacks in central London that night.

Detectives have charged one man in connection with these incidents but are keen to identify and speak to the victim as he will hold vital information that could help progress this investigation.

Detective Constable Mike Bagnall from Operation Venice, the Met’s specialist team that targets moped enabled crime, said:

“This was a brazen attack in the middle of the street in central London that could have had far more serious consequences. This investigation is making good progress but we really need to speak to the man who was attacked. Specially trained officers are on hand to support him and help ensure that those responsible face justice.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6251/1Oct22. Alternatively, speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

= The other offences took place on 1 October by two males on a moped:

20:22hrs in Orchard Street, W1 – attempted watch robbery.

20:45hrs in Frith Street, W1 – attempted watch robbery.

21:30hrs in Mortimer Street, W1 – man robbed of his Rolex watch – no injuries.

21:45hrs in Provost Street, W1 – man robbed of his Rolex watch – minor hand injury.