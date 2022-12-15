Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Hatfield and are keen to hear from a woman who reportedly intervened.

At around 5pm on Wednesday 30 November, a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers following a verbal altercation on Woods Avenue. During the assault, a woman reportedly intervened, and the group ran off.

The victim required hospital treatment and sustained ABH level injuries.

PC Alice Jones, who is investigating, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim and we are continuing to investigate and as part of our enquiries I am particularly keen to hear from the woman who reportedly intervened. If you have any information about the incident, please contact me via email.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/97345/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (Opens in a new window).

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to OWL (Opens in a new window) or download the ‘OWL crime alerts’ app from your app store.

A 13 year old girl and 14 year old girl have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.