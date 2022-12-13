At 10.15pm on Saturday 22 October, the victim boarded the service at Leicester Square Underground station. Another man boarded the train at Hyde Park and began accusing the victim of staring at him.

The victim denied this, and as the train approached Hammersmith station the man continued to accuse him of staring before punching him multiple times in the face.

Shortly after the victim was helped off the train and the man stayed on board.

The man is described as white, in his late twenties, of large build, and with ginger hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey jumper, black jeans, and carrying a white tote bag.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 292 of 22/10/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.