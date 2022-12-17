On Wednesday, 23 November – between 09:15hrs and 10:00hrs – the 28-year-old female victim was travelling on a Route 168 bus from Eversholt Street, NW1 towards Kingsway, WC2.

She was verbally abused by a man who was unhappy that she had closed a window despite it raining.

The victim was subsequently assaulted by the man, who pushed her. She did not require hospital treatment.

Officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who recognises the man who was captured on CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 2751/15DEC22.