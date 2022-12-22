Yesterday’s interview of Nicos Anastasiades is a crude provocation to the dignity and intelligence of the Cypriot people. Instead of apologising, the President of the flirt with a “two states” solution, the ‘golden’ passports scandal and the holiday flights of tycoon friends to the Seychelles’ is also calling for change.

The useful thing, however, about Anastasiades’ interview is that it confirmed once again that the ruling DISY party is running with two candidates in the presidential elections, namely Averof Neofytou and Nikos Christodoulides. In fact, Nicos Anastasiades will intervene so that either with one or the other, DISY will continue to govern with the same policies and the same morals as those that the country suffered over the past decade [of the Anastasiades administration]..