In February 2023, well known photographer in our community, Alexios Gennaris, is planning a return trip to Sierra Leone, specifically to the mission of Bishop Themistocles Adamopoulos and to visit the zinc house kids of Freetown.

This will be his fourth trip to Sierra Leone; his first visit in 2017 was to photograph the mission of the then Fr Themistocles Adamopoulos (now a bishop). Alexios’ photos from these trips are still being used to promote the good work being done over there and are shown in all continents.

Two years ago, Alexios started sending food, clothes, books, medicine and other essential items. These have been primarily for the zinc house kids (pictured above) and their families.

His last trip was a great success, with his photos once again reaching all corners of the globe. Whilst in Freetown, Alexios arranged a beach party for 30 of the kids and 15 of the mothers. They also had an open air cinema and were joined by people walking along the road.

There were a few medical emergencies whilst there and so Alexios had to find funds to help treat some of the children.

This trip will also be a fact finding mission. On the cards is Alexios’ own C.I.O/Charity which will support the zinc house kids and the mission’s clinic and nurseries. There are plans for a new school and solar power for the orphanages. He will also be looking at opening a kitchen to ensure the babies and children receive at least one nutritious meal a day. These projects are with the support of Nord Anglia Education and with the blessing of H.E. Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and G.B.

Money raised from a crowd funder will go towards travelling expenses which are higher this time around. Any surplus will go to the mission and as before, medical emergencies whilst over there.

You can support the great work of Alexios by making a donation at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/back-to-sierra-leone-feb-2023

Every donation counts and is appreciated.