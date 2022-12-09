AKEL denounces the new provocative statements of the occupation regime on Varosha

9 December 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

AKEL denounces the new provocations of the occupation regime and the statements made by the so-called Turkish Cypriot “Prime Minister” Ünal Üstel about the opening of the entire occupied city of Famagusta and more specifically of the enclosed area, with the so-called “municipal elections” of 25 December 2022 as the implementation timetable.

Such statements provoke the international community and damage the authority and credibility of the UN, because they repeatedly and consistently disregard Resolutions 550/1984 and 789/1992 of the Security Council of the United Nations in relation to Famagusta. They flagrantly damage any effort to find a mutually acceptable and viable solution in accordance with the resolutions and decisions of the UN.

The Cypriot people expect the international community to at long last become more sensitive to the violation of international law and the Resolutions of the UN Security Council by the Erdogan government and not to passively watch Turkey’s aggressive and expansionist policy against the peoples of the region.

The responsibilities of the Anastasiades-DISY government for the longest protracted deadlock in the history of the Cyprus problem and the fait accompli on the ground against Famagusta that it has brought about are self-evident. So are the responsibilities of the two would-be successors of the Anastasiades-DISY government who were considering similar statements and actions of the Erdogan-Tatar duo on Varosha as “communication tricks”.

Furthermore, Mr. Anastasiades’ efforts at the last minute of his term of office for an assumption of an initiative on the past of the EU aiming at the resumption of the talks, can only provoke anger, bearing in mind the lost years that preceded it.

The effort for a resumption of the talks can only yield results and have a positive outcome if Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot side regain credibility internationally. This can only be done with the sincere insistence on continuing the talks from where they had remained at Crans Montana with the convergences recorded and the Guterres Framework. And this can only be done by Andreas Mavroyiannis, if the people honor him with their vote for the Presidency of the Republic.

